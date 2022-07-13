HomeNewsOpinion

RBI’s move to free forex inflows a right step, but not enough to halt rupee’s fall

Neha Dave   •

RBI has taken baby steps to smoothen the volatility in currency market. It will have to take a giant leap forward (by hiking interest rates and/or dipping into forex reserves to halt the weakening of the rupee

Representative Image
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) liberalised forex flows last week amid heightened global uncertainties and rising pressure on the rupee. The central bank announced a slew of measures which includes regulatory relaxations on non-resident deposits, permission for higher foreign investments in Indian debt (government as well as corporate) and raising the ceiling for external commercial borrowings (ECB). In addition, the government has increased the import duty on gold to 15 percent from 10.5 percent. Will these measures succeed in...

