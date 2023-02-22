HomeNewsOpinion

RBI’s fine dance between monetary apostasy and decoupled myth-making

Rajrishi Singhal   •

It is strange that the RBI Bulletin’s state of the economy report talks of decoupling when history has proved it to be a chimera and when another article in the same bulletin shows that monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve Bank is proved to have a strong impact on India’s business cycle

The central bank’s bulletin for February 2023 – especially the chapter 'State of the Economy' -- is replete with contradictions, struggling to construct a sunny disposition even while reporting slightly gloomy news (Representative Image)
Time was when what central bankers said seemed like a riddle, couched in nuances and wrapped in conundrums. The message was meant to confuse, to shrink any arbitrage space available to bond or currency traders. This changed with the 2008 financial crisis, when continuing communication and explicit signalling became an integral part of monetary policy toolkit. Yet, some of the recent text emanating from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would indicate that Mint Street – or a section...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers