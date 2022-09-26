HomeNewsOpinion

RBI will have to consider not just inflation, but also exchange rate and liquidity

Aparna Iyer   •

Thanks to the RBI’s defence of the rupee, liquidity is now in deficit and short-term rates have inched up so that the effective policy rate hike is more than the actual 140 basis points hike in the repo rate this year

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Image: Reuters)
Highlights The strong dollar is wreaking havoc across currencies The RBI has been bravely defending the rupee That has led to an erosion of its foreign exchange reserves It has also led to a liquidity deficit Short-term interest rates have therefore moved up A depreciating rupee adds to imported inflation The Monetary Policy Committee meet later this week will have to contend with all these interlinked factors   Last week, the Bank of Japan stepped into the forex ring momentarily to defend the battered yen after nearly 25...

