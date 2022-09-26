RBI will have to consider not just inflation, but also exchange rate and liquidity

Highlights The strong dollar is wreaking havoc across currencies The RBI has been bravely defending the rupee That has led to an erosion of its foreign exchange reserves It has also led to a liquidity deficit Short-term interest rates have therefore moved up A depreciating rupee adds to imported inflation The Monetary Policy Committee meet later this week will have to contend with all these interlinked factors Last week, the Bank of Japan stepped into the forex ring momentarily to defend the battered yen after nearly 25...