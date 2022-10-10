HomeNewsOpinion

RBI takes its first steps on digital currency, but is it really a giant leap for finance?

Aparna Iyer   •

The RBI has addressed most of the misgivings about the Central bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in its concept note, but it doesn’t make a compelling case why it’s needed 

Representative image.
Highlights  For all practical purposes the central bank digital currency will be equivalent to cash  It will complement the current plethora of digital payments and won’t cannibalise them  The RBI sees cryptocurrencies as Ponzi schemes threatening financial stability  Retail customers would hold their CBDC with intermediaries (banks) through a wallet. Banks would be responsible for ensuring supply of CBDC on demand to consumers  CBDC will not pay any return to the holder and be on par with cash  The concept note has also touched upon...

