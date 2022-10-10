RBI takes its first steps on digital currency, but is it really a giant leap for finance?

Highlights For all practical purposes the central bank digital currency will be equivalent to cash It will complement the current plethora of digital payments and won’t cannibalise them The RBI sees cryptocurrencies as Ponzi schemes threatening financial stability Retail customers would hold their CBDC with intermediaries (banks) through a wallet. Banks would be responsible for ensuring supply of CBDC on demand to consumers CBDC will not pay any return to the holder and be on par with cash The concept note has also touched upon...