RBI surveys don’t echo the central bank’s upbeat assessment of Indian economy

Highlights More than two-thirds say they will either decrease discretionary spending or keep it at the same level in the next one year The majority of respondents said that either their employment situation a year from now would worsen or remain the same Only 51.3 percent of respondents said their income would increase in the next one year RBI’s Industrial Outlook Survey’s Business Expectations Index for the third quarter of FY23 is the lowest since Q2, FY22 RBI’s OBICUS survey said that capacity utilisation...