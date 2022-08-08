HomeNewsOpinion

RBI survey data show upbeat business sentiment, elevated inflation

The last time inflation expectations were this high before the pandemic was in September 2015, when households were yet to recover from the soaring inflation in the post-financial crisis period

Workers load sacks of cement onto trucks parked at a rail yard on the outskirts of Patna, Bihar, India, on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg
The Reserve Bank of India’s surveys have no doubt played a part in the rate hike and in formulating the stance of the Monetary Policy Committee. Take, for instance, the survey of household inflation expectations. While it’s true that inflation expectations have come down, they remain elevated, as Chart 1 shows. The last time inflation expectations were this high before the pandemic was in September 2015, when households were yet to recover from the soaring inflation in the post-financial crisis...

