RBI surprised with a pause and Nifty has gone up, but will the rally go on?

Highlights FIIs have now turned sweet on Indian stocks Both the US Fed and the RBI have communicated a pause in monetary tightening The RBI and US Fed have not pivoted yet The only sign of having sustainably beaten inflation is if core inflation subsides The market is anticipating the most optimistic scenario The Nifty has picked up pace in the last couple of weeks. It has rallied from the lows of 16,950 seen towards the end of last month to more than 17,800 now....