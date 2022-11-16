RBI report highlights the glaring gaps in municipal financing in India 

Highlights RBI report on municipal finances fills a big information gap on the finances of urban local bodies ULBs now have to depend on states for grants-in-aid to compensate for the abolition of octroi Many ULBs spend a high proportion of income on employee compensation and pensions ULBs are unlikely to achieve financial autonomy any time soon Devolution of tax collections to local bodies must be added to the fiscal mix The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent report on municipal finances shines a light...