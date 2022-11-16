HomeNewsOpinion

RBI report highlights the glaring gaps in municipal financing in India 

Rajrishi Singhal   •

Most states use Urban Local Bodies for achieving various political objectives, which includes extending state patronage 

Reserve Bank of India. (File image)
Highlights RBI report on municipal finances fills a big information gap on the finances of urban local bodies  ULBs now have to depend on states for grants-in-aid to compensate for the abolition of octroi  Many ULBs spend a high proportion of income on employee compensation and pensions  ULBs are unlikely to achieve financial autonomy any time soon  Devolution of tax collections to local bodies must be added to the fiscal mix The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent report on municipal finances shines a light...

