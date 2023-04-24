RBI paper: Signs of disinflation, but demand-pull inflation gaining traction











With growth continuing to be robust, it’s no wonder that demand pull inflation is rising. That is why the RBI paper says the RBI must be ‘in readiness to address the rising sensitivity of inflation to demand pull’

There is nothing much the central bank can do about food inflation and it is very likely, with the general elections a year away, that the government will do all it can to keep food and fuel prices low

Highlights RBI paper says overall inflation is coming down It says month-on-month core inflation too is lower But demand-pull inflation is gaining traction RBI cannot afford to let its guard down In the past, month-on-month core inflation has come down only to rise again The Reserve Bank of India’s Bulletin for the month of April 2023 contains a paper authored by Deputy Governor Michael Patra and RBI researchers Joice John and Asish Thomas George that says the sharp increase in inflation in the last couple...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers