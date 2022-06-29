RBI must craft new regulatory regime as tech redefines monetary system

There exist many slips between pious intentions and actual outcomes. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed its Payments Vision 2025 in the public domain, with 47 specific initiatives and 10 expected outcomes. The latest edition of Vision – the earlier one was released in 2019 -- has expanded its scope and specifies five platforms to drive India’s payments journey: integrity, inclusion, innovation, institutionalisation and internationalisation. Two issues arise from this Vision. One of the expected outcomes in Vision 2025 is...