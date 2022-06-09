HomeNewsOpinion

RBI measures will have to be sizeable to keep yields in check

Aditi Nayar   •

The repo rate is likely to be hiked by another 60 basis points (bps) over the next two policy reviews, which will be rapidly transmitted by Banks to their lending and deposit rates, amidst the compression in the systemic liquidity surplus. However, the measures that are actually brought forth by the central bank to ensure the orderly completion of the Government borrowing programme, and their magnitude, would determine where bond yields settle in the coming months

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) increased the repo rate by 50 bps to 4.90% in its June 2022 policy review. Accordingly, the relatively new Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate, which forms the floor of the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) corridor, has been upped to 4.65%. Simultaneously, the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate, i.e. the ceiling of this corridor has been enhanced to 5.15%. The words ‘to remain accommodative’ were dropped from the stance that was published in May 2022. The...

