RBI-EU standoff will hit markets, regulators must talk to each other

Highlights European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has moved to derecognize Indian financial clearing houses That's because RBI has refused to allow ESMA to audit the Clearing Corporation of India, the main counterparty for all financial transactions here Bound by the rules of their home country regulator, European banks operating in India would now be forced to cease from transacting in the domestic markets Come April, European banks will have to halt all their transactions if RBI does not resolve this issue with...