Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Ram Navami violence in Howrah is an alarm bell for the forthcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal

Suvashis Maitra   •

The violence on Ram Navami day indicate that the politics of religious polarisation has taken deep roots in West Bengal

The TMC alleged that the violence was a conspiracy hatched by the BJP while the Left leaders said both TMC and BJP were responsible for the clashes. Similar tensions were also reported in Dalkhola town in North Bengal also. (Source: PTI)
Highlights The route of the Ram Navami procession in Howrah was not changed despite violence having erupted in earlier years too  The ruling Trinamool Congress feared it would be labelled ‘anti-Hindu’ if it did so  Religious festivals are run by local ‘dadas’ with political links  The results of the Sagardighi by-poll indicate a swing away from religious polarisation  The violence is a warning about what could happen during the forthcoming panchayat polls  Sadly, clashes between two communities on Ram Navami in one or two areas...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers