Rallis India, ADAMA results point to more pain for crop care firms

Highlights As China reopened inventories rose across the globe Prices of certain ingredients dropped as much as 50 percent putting pressure on product prices Amid falling prices customers are adopting wait and watch approach for purchases It may take 1-2 quarters for the raw material prices and inventories to normalise Shares of Rallis India dropped 3 percent on Wednesday after the company reported a weak financial performance for the March 2023 quarter. Earlier in the week, shares of ADAMA, a global seller of crop...