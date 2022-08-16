Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and the long bull market

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was no macro trader. He was the quintessential stock picker, always on the lookout for alpha. His method was to research businesses, select his companies, and place large bets on his convictions—it was a bottom-up approach. His defining quality was his enduring optimism and an ability to admit his mistakes and move on quickly to the next bet. But in an interview with CNBC-TV18 in July 2020, the Big Bull made a surprising claim—he said that we are...