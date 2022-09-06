Quiet Quitting | It’s affecting some more than others

Gen Z has a new solution for workplace burnout: ‘quiet quitting’. The idea is simple: Forget going above and beyond your job description, and pay grade. The trend, which took off on TikTok, sounds ideal. Log off at 5 pm? Check. Spend more time with family instead of volunteering for extra tasks? Count me in.

But the people who tend to experience the highest levels of burnout — women and people of colour — probably can’t afford to ‘quiet quit’.

Women working in the United States report experiencing higher rates of on-the-job burnout compared with their male counterparts, according to a Gallup poll from 2021.

Here’s one explanation for why: From keeping track of colleagues’ birthdays to ensuring the office coffee is stocked, many women are burdened with work that doesn’t advance their careers, says Celeste Headlee, author of ‘Do Nothing: How to Break Away from Overworking, Overdoing and Underliving’.

Women of colour are even more prone to feeling burnt out, according to Deloitte’s 2022 Women at Work survey. They are less likely to disclose their mental health concerns at work.

On the face of it, ‘quiet quitting’ seems like a logical response — if you’re overburdened, why not scale back the work you are doing? Especially if it’s going unrewarded anyway? The problem is, women and minorities may face greater risks when it comes to advancing in their careers, and keeping their jobs by doing so.

One 2022 study of retail workers found that managers already underestimate women’s potential more than men’s, making them 14 percent less likely to be promoted when compared to their male counterparts. Many Black employees feel they need to work twice as hard due to unfair performance reviews, and overdue promotions. People of colour were disproportionately affected by job layoffs at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. ‘Quiet quitting’ could exacerbate these inequities in the workplace.

Any time a person of colour or a woman tries to establish healthy boundaries for themselves, they are much more likely to be seen as troublemakers, says Headlee. Never mind doing the bare minimum at work. Some research shows that women and minorities face harsher punishments than others for making the same mistakes. So it is not just career growth and workplace relationships that might suffer from ‘quiet quitting’ — being terminated might be a risk, too, if employers see scaling back as shirking your duties.

As a Gen Zer who entered the workforce in the face of COVID-19, I understand why my generation is now resisting ‘hustle culture’. We took up side hustles and freelancing to make up for lost opportunities because of the loss of frontline jobs during the pandemic, we’ve been inundated with TikTok videos on how to earn extra cash, and working from home has blurred the boundaries between our jobs and the rest of our lives. ‘Quiet quitting’ is our way of reclaiming energy and power at work.

Perhaps this approach will work for some. But for those who want to do less at work without risking backlash, it’s worth questioning what’s behind your burnout or dissatisfaction. Are you being saddled with non-promotional work? Do you feel that your efforts are going unrecognised? Are you lacking opportunities for advancement? Are you underpaid? ‘Quiet quitting’ might give you some temporary peace of mind, but it won’t make these issues go away.

Instead of silently resisting, it would probably be more helpful to raise these concerns with your boss and brainstorm other solutions. Leaning on mentors and allies, both inside and outside of your company, can help you navigate those conversations. If having an honest discussion about your work-life balance leads to conflict or punishment, that’s usually a sign to start searching for another job.

I’d like to see more employees advocating for themselves instead of ‘quiet quitting’. Document instances of overwork — whether it’s regularly having to log on after hours, answering calls over the weekend or being assigned more work than you can handle — so you can point to specific instances when talking to your supervisor about boundaries. Ask for support in setting priorities and managing your workload. If you’re asking for a promotion or a raise, highlight specific achievements to show how you add value to your team.

‘Quiet quitting’ sounds like a good idea, but it could hurt your long-term career prospects. For young workers, especially women and minorities, that’s a steep price to pay to jump on a trend.