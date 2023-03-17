Quantum Computing: Google is making breakthroughs much bigger than AI

Hype surrounding the rise of ChatGPT and the supposed ground Google is losing to Microsoft Corp and OpenAI in the search wars has overshadowed more important developments in computing, progress that will have far greater implications than which website serves up better tax advice.

Quantum computing is the holy grail of scientists and researchers, but it’s still decades away from reality. However, Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc, moved the ball down the field last month with news that it found ways to ameliorate one of the biggest problems facing the nascent field: accuracy.

To date, all computing is done on a binary scale. A piece of information is stored as either 1 or 0, and these binary units (bits) are clumped together for further calculation. We need 4 bits to store the number 8 (1000 in binary), for example. It’s slow and clunky, but at least it’s simple and accurate. Silicon chips have been holding and processing bits for almost seven decades.

Quantum bits — qubits — can store data in more than two forms (it can be both 1 and 0 at the same time). That means larger chunks of information can be processed in a given amount of time. Among the many downsides is that the physical manifestation of a qubit requires super-cold temperatures — just above 0 degrees Kelvin — and is susceptible to even the minutest amount of interference, such as light. They’re also error-prone, which is a big problem in computing.

Tim Culpan is a technology columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. Based in Taipei, he writes about Asian and global businesses and trends. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication