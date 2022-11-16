Q2 results show Indian healthcare sector firmly on recovery path

Highlights Apollo sees further scope for improvement in hospital bed occupancy levels and profit margins Narayana Hrudayalaya is seeing higher footfalls in its key business clusters in India KIMS aims to scale-up profit margins and utilisation levels at the recently acquired entities The healthy recovery can help the companies overcome the near term hit to earnings from new investments Large hospital chains have once again proved to be safer bets for investors in the healthcare sector. Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Narayana Hrudayalaya and...