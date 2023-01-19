 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Privatising education: Will the real CPM please stand up? 

​Rejimon Kuttappan
Jan 19, 2023 / 01:47 PM IST

That the Kerala Communists have no problem in wooing foreign investment was known as early as 2011. But the national leadership's attacks on privatising education bring forth contradictions within the Left parties which are struggling for relevance at the national level

The five members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) killed during the November 25, 1994 police firings in Koothuparmabu must be turning in their graves. They had given up their lives protesting the then Kerala government’s (led by the Congress) decision to provide government quota seats in higher education to private management.

Now, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) has given the green signal to bring foreign universities to Kerala. When the police fired shots at five DYFI comrades killing them, MV Jayarajan, was DYFI State Joint Secretary. Now, he is a member of the CPM state committee which approved the entry of foreign universities into Kerala's higher education.

The tragic incident at Koothuparambu happened at a time when the CPM opposed the liberalisation, privatisation, and globalisation (LPG) policies rolled out by the PV Narasimha Rao government. Those days in Kerala, seeing farmers protesting against the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on the streets or students against the privatisation of the higher education sector was usual.

But the intervening three decades since have seen policy flipflops as different governments pushed their own agenda in education.

When the CPM returned to power in Kerala in 1996, the EK Nayanar government spearheaded the People's Plan Action, which fortified public education in the state. However, he left higher education untouched and failed to reverse the privatisation drive, which was disappointing for many.

In 2001, when the Congress led by AK Antony came to power, it allowed the private sector to establish self-financing medical, engineering, and other professional colleges in Kerala for the first time. With a certain percentage of seats in these institutions reserved for the government, Antony probably thought this was equivalent to setting up government colleges without spending money. But caught in a legal tangle, his plans failed. The private colleges acted as per their whims and fancies in seat reservation and fee fixing.