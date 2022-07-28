Private sector orders begin to look up for L&T

Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) domestic order book mix changed slightly in the June quarter indicating signs of an improvement in private sector capital expenditure (capex). The private sector contributed 17 percent of the domestic order book of L&T last quarter, up from 16 percent in FY22 and FY21. A one percentage point rise in private sector share in the total order book may not seem much. But on a domestic order book size of Rs 2.63 lakh crore in June...