Pricing power of large companies: Is it an Illusion?

Siddhartha Roy
Mar 27, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

The concept of industrial groups or lead firms setting prices on their own or as an oligopolistic combine is valid if product innovations don't happen, substitutes don’t appear and technology remains staid

Representative Image (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

What is India’s track record of inflation management? Have things improved after inflation targeting was introduced? Before we answer these questions, it may be useful to identify an inflation measure which has lesser volatility and captures the underlying direction of inflation. In an economy, the prices of food and fuel tend to be somewhat volatile, and by excluding them from the overall price increase process one can get a more stable indicator of inflation. This measure is popularly known as core inflation.

There is little doubt that the core inflation has come down after inflation targeting was introduced in 2016. The average core inflation was 6.7 percent between 2012-13 (the base year of the current consumer price index) and 2015-16, this came down to an average of 5.25 percent during the 2016-17 to 2022-23 period. Without getting into any brouhaha about anchoring inflationary expectations or managing the output gap, suffice it to say core inflation has come down after adopting inflation targeting. Structuralists have a different perspective, according to them, relative prices of agricultural goods or commodity prices have a key role in the inflationary process. However, nobody, irrespective of his or her theoretical underpinnings, can deny that average core inflation has come down after 2016-17.

Role of market structure

Nevertheless, there is an issue. During the last two years core inflation has moved up and is veering around 6 percent. This has the potential to feed into headline inflation and get it elevated. What is behind the stickiness of core inflation is the key question. One of the plausible reasons could be that the pass-through of higher input and services prices was happening with a lag. Secondly, higher import prices too could be providing elbow room for inflation persistence in selected cases.