Power generation set to clock robust growth despite fuel challenges

Strong growth in electricity demand has caught policy makers and other stakeholders off guard, stoking concerns about fuel availability. But India’s power sector has held up relatively better till now, even though the upcoming monsoon season could pose a fresh set of challenges such as coal excavation and transportation. Total electricity generation in April 2022 has risen by about 10 percent, higher than 7 percent in FY22. Thermal power generation is up 7.6 percent in April this year. If daily power generation figures from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA)...