PLFS data cannot be a measure of widespread hunger and the rise in poverty

Amit Basole & Mrinalini Jha
Apr 14, 2023 / 06:32 PM IST

There is no doubt that policy support during the pandemic prevented widespread starvation. To what extent this support helped to sustain consumption in face of falling incomes is an important question. But the PLFS is not designed to answer this question

Poverty is estimated on the basis of consumption and not income in part because consumption is easier to measure and smoother than income. (Representative image)

A recent study by Arvind Panagariya and Vishal More has criticised our previous work and claimed that extreme poverty fell in India during the pandemic. The claim is not tenable and makes light of the substantial increase in hardship, food insecurity and indebtedness. Here we clear some misunderstandings and point to data as well as analysis problems which give a misleading picture of the welfare losses endured by the poor.

The authors’ analysis is based entirely on Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data. As they are aware, this survey is designed to measure employment not consumption. The 2020-21 PLFS report explicitly cautions that “Information on household usual monthly consumer expenditure (UMPCE) was collected in PLFS only to classify the households in different UMPCE classes and it cannot be used to estimate the household consumer expenditure which is generally estimated based on detailed survey." (page 7, emphasis added). Clearly, the same statisticians whose virtues are extolled by the authors when criticising CMIE surveys are cautioning us not to make the measurements that the authors make. The authors do not discuss this caveat and its implications at all.

An added complication is that the change in method in 2020-21 (from one question on household consumption to five separate questions) makes comparisons over time difficult. As is well-known, more detailed questions tend to estimate consumption better and move its reported level upwards. This means that poverty may appear to be lower in 2020-21 for purely statistical reasons.

The 2020 Lockdown