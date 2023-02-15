 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Pharrell Williams at Louis Vuitton is a different look from Gucci

Andrea Felsted
Feb 15, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

The approaches taken by the fashion houses could not be more different. Their new creative leads have huge designer sneakers to fill

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE named musician Pharrell Williams as its new creative director of menswear. (Source: Reuters/David Swanson)

Two mega-brands. Two surprise appointments to top design roles.

Yet the approaches taken by Louis Vuitton and Gucci could not be more different. Both could usher in fresh growth at the fashion houses. But each new hire has huge designer sneakers to fill.

On Tuesday, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE named musician Pharrell Williams as its new creative director of menswear, succeeding the late Virgil Abloh.

Williams’ appointment shows that LVMH Chief Executive Officer Bernard Arnault and new Louis Vuitton CEO Pietro Beccari have sought to replace Abloh with a similar tastemaker.