Pharma exports as weapons of mass destruction

TK Arun
Feb 14, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST

Given the potential of rogue pharma exporters to kill off Indian pharmaceutical companies’ global potential, pharma exports must be brought under an export control regime of the kind used to regulate WMDs 

The stake for Indian pharma is truly huge. India’s pharma exports right now are worth about $25 billion. (Representative image)

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. When the going gets tough, the Indian pharma industry bleats, “somebody, stop me”. This cannot continue. The industry and the government must get together to implement tough measures to ensure quality control in the industry and, particularly, in its exports. One tough measure would be to restrict pharma exports to companies with a turnover of at least Rs 1,000 crore. Another is to institute a mechanism to check random samples of export consignments for quality at labs recognised by India’s NABL and the World Health Organisation. A third is to publicise these measures across India’s current and prospective export markets.

The latest instance of Indian pharma companies hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons has been that of US health authorities indicting India-made eye medication for causing blindness, irritation and even, in one case, death. Earlier, children had died after consuming cough syrup exported from India, in Gambia and Uzbekistan.

The response of the Indian authorities, so far, has been pathetic. The Drugs Controller General of India went so far as to issue a clean bill of health to Maiden Pharma, whose cough syrup export to Gambia killed 70 children in that country, according to the World Health Organisation, laboratory examinations conducted by which found toxic solvents in the cough syrup. DCGI issued its certificate of probity after finding no contamination in the samples it took from the company’s premises.

Shifting Blame