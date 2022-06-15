Pakistan: Caught in the Dragon’s trap 

Debt crises in Pakistan are not a new story. Pakistan’s forex reserves have dwindled to just over US $ 9 billion, barely enough to cover about 45 days of imports. A debt default is likely if the International Monetary Fund (IMF) does not immediately disburse the first tranche of $ 900 million out of a $ 6 billion package that the country has been negotiating since 2019. An agreement with the IMF is crucial to unlocking aid from other bilateral...