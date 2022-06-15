HomeNewsOpinion

Pakistan: Caught in the Dragon’s trap 

Vivek Y Kelkar   •

The IMF in its latest country report on Pakistan, brought out in April this year, has quietly hinted that the country’s industry simply lacks the technology and sophistication necessary to compete in the modern world

The current crisis, stressful no doubt to the economic planners in Islamabad, is only a symptom of a far, far worse malaise. (Representative image)
Debt crises in Pakistan are not a new story. Pakistan’s forex reserves have dwindled to just over US $ 9 billion, barely enough to cover about 45 days of imports. A debt default is likely if the International Monetary Fund (IMF) does not immediately disburse the first tranche of $ 900 million out of a $ 6 billion package that the country has been negotiating since 2019. An agreement with the IMF is crucial to unlocking aid from other bilateral...

