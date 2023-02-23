Pain points ease for pharma companies, but no earnings upgrades yet

Highlights Strong flu season and sales from limited competition drugs aided US revenues of large drug firms Raw material costs as a percentage of sales declined from the year ago quarter Small and mid-cap companies yet to realise the benefits of easing raw material costs However, companies stepped up business development activities and investments in R&D This constrained operating profits, leading to cuts in earnings estimates The December 2022 quarter results of the pharma companies have several positive takeaways for investors. The raw material cost...