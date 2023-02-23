HomeNewsOpinion

Pain points ease for pharma companies, but no earnings upgrades yet

R. Sree Ram   •

Raw material cost inflation eased and US revenues grew at most large drug firms in the December 2022 quarter

India revenues continued to grow for most pharma companies. With patient visits to hospitals normalising, pharma companies expanded the field-force. This helped drive sales
Highlights  Strong flu season and sales from limited competition drugs aided US revenues of large drug firms  Raw material costs as a percentage of sales declined from the year ago quarter  Small and mid-cap companies yet to realise the benefits of easing raw material costs  However, companies stepped up business development activities and investments in R&D   This constrained operating profits, leading to cuts in earnings estimates   The December 2022 quarter results of the pharma companies have several positive takeaways for investors. The raw material cost...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers