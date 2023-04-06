Moneycontrol
Out-of-syllabus pause gives RBI time to fret and freedom to markets

Aparna Iyer   •

On the whole, the RBI’s decision of keeping policy rate unchanged and accompanying hawkish statement seem to be the best course of action for now. But will it have the desired effect on inflation is a critical question.

Highlights The RBI’s monetary policy committee vote unanimously for keeping repo rate unchanged Governor Shaktikanta Das reiterated that the pause is temporary and markets must not expect the same outcome again RBI believes that deceleration in inflation would be gradual and protracted Markets are interpreting the pause as a longer term one instead of taking Das’s repeated warnings of otherwise. It remains to be seen whether RBI’s decision to pause with a hawkish accompanying statement would have the desired effect on inflation Out-of-syllabus pause gives...

