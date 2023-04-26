 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Opposition Unity: Zero chemistry between opposition leaders defeats all the non-BJP vote share calculations

Sanjay Kumar
Apr 26, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST

Unless opposition parties are able to come together by speaking in one voice and representing positive ideas, they won’t make headway with voters. Further, only a high degree of dissatisfaction with the ruling government works in favour of opposition unity, which doesn’t appear to be the case now

If all non-BJP parties come together they may not be able to present something positive to the voters. (Image source: PTI)

The Lok Sabha elections are still twelve months away. Before then, assembly polls will be held in six states in 2023, with Karnataka voting in a couple of weeks. Though these elections will determine which party will form the government in each state, the biggest issue of discussion is what might happen in the 2024 Lok Sabha election?

It is generally agreed that if all parties contest elections separately, the BJP is sure to win in 2024. The BJP can only be challenged in 2024 by a united opposition. But the big issue is that with very high ambitions of individual leaders, their political rivalries, and the state-level political compulsions, can opposition parties come together to take on Narendra Modi?

Scaling BJP’s 37% Peak

A question also being discussed is even if all opposition parties somehow manage to come together for their fight against Narendra Modi, can BJP be defeated in 2024? Can a united opposition unite the anti-Modi votes at the national level as there are always questions about vote transfer ability? For example, will Samajwadi Party voters be willing to shift their votes for the candidate put up by BSP or Congress or RLD in case all these parties decide to put up a common candidate against BJP in 2024 in UP?