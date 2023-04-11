 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OPEC output cut: Outlook depends on geopolitical scenario

Sushma Ramachandran
Apr 11, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST

the Saudi Arabia-led cartel was determined to bring prices back to a level that would garner much higher revenues

World oil markets were roiled last week by the decision of the oil cartel, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) along with Russia and its allies to cut output further. The reduction of 1.16 million barrels per day brings the total cuts in output for member countries to 3.66 million barrels per day. Prices rose immediately from about $73 per barrel to $86 per barrel for the benchmark Brent crude. The situation stabilised slightly in the following days and crude is now ruling at around $85.

The sudden move by OPEC plus to flex its muscles came just as the world was heaving a sigh of relief that oil prices had moderated to affordable levels. Major importers like India and Japan might have had a chance to reduce domestic retail prices in case the softened rates had continued for a few months. This was not to be, however, as the Saudi Arabia-led cartel was determined to bring prices back to a level that would garner much higher revenues.

Taking a long-term view

The reasons for the latest move to prop up world prices are not far to seek. The immediate provocation is fears of a banking crisis that could have a contagion effect on international banking systems and in turn, depress oil markets. It seems however a more long-term view is being taken by major exporters like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait. They are recognising that the world is slowly but inexorably shifting to renewable energy sources. The effort is therefore to build up sufficient industrial infrastructure to face such a future.