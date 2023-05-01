 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
One Biden-Trump duel was bad enough, but America may settle for this encore again

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr
May 01, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST

Democratic Party bosses prefer Joe Biden’s appeal to the silent middle-of-the-road majority rather than radical posturing, which reverse-polarises conservative voters towards Donald Trump. But a polity starved for choice and again settling for two men in their early 80s and late 70s is quite a democratic paradox

The last time the age of the presidential candidate became an issue before Joe Biden and Donald Trump was in 1984. Ronald Reagan seeking re-election was 73 and there were concerns about whether Reagan can take the strains of office.

In the second presidential debate against his Democratic opponent, Walter Mondale, Reagan was asked the question and he shot back, “I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent’s youth, and inexperience.”

And he went on to add in typical Reagan fashion, “…it was Seneca, or it was Cicero, I don’t know which, that said, “If it was not for the elders correcting the mistakes of the young, there would be no state.” Mondale was then 57.

A Rematch Made In 2020 