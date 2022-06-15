HomeNewsOpinion

One interest rate segment stubbornly defies all RBI inducements

Rajrishi Singhal   •

The weighted average lending rate charged by the banking industry as issuers of credit cards, as calculated by RBI, is currently 30.51% on an annualised basis when you roll over your credit card dues to the next month. It is currently the highest rate charged in the formal economy.

The Indian economy was able to show a measure of resilience during the past 26 months of the pandemic thanks to a monetary safety net provided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The package of measures included expanding money supply and pushing interest rates to historic lows. All system rates – such as interest rates charged on housing loans or on working capital advances to companies – also came down in response. In fact, the RBI had been...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers