HomeNewsOpinion

ONDC: E-commerce revolution or too much hype?

Prosenjit Datta   •

The government and Nandan Nilekani hope to revolutionise the e-tail model in India with the Open Network for Digital E-Commerce but winning in the sector is far more difficult than the task that the United Payments Interface (UPI) needed to tackle

On April 30, the soft launch of the government of India’s ambitious Open Network for Digital E-Commerce took place, with operations starting in a limited way in Delhi, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Coimbatore and Shillong, A limited number of vendors and buyers would test it out before it would be rolled out across the country. It provides a very different model and vision of e-commerce than the one followed by Amazon, Flipkart or even the Indian players in the game. Nandan Nilekani,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers