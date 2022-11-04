On climate change policies, follow the good example set by Brazil

Highlights Protecting the Amazon rain forest was one of the planks of Lula de Silva’s campaign Outgoing president Bolsonaro’s tenure was marked by rapid deforestation The key is to be able to sell environment-friendly policies to voters India is already feeling the impact of climate change and has no alternative but to pursue green policies India’s political leadership is well aware of the need to combat climate change and it should take the lead at COP27 The just concluded presidential elections in Brazil have turned...