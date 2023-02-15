HomeNewsOpinion

Nykaa should revisit investments amid consumer spending slowdown

R. Sree Ram   •

Gross margins dropped in December 2022 quarter, reflecting inferior product mix, discounts and consumer downgrades

Nykaa's meteoric rise is attracting new entrants and competition in the beauty and personal care products sector
Highlights  Growth in the beauty and personal care business is moderating  Amid inflationary pressures, consumers are down-trading  Thanks to scale efficiencies, the beauty and personal care business continues to see healthy profit margins  However, investments in new business ventures are undermining earnings and profitability at the company level  Companies, similar to individuals, should adapt to the changing environment. They should moderate spending and investments during a slowdown and alter the strategy when things improve. FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the seller of the Nykaa brand of...

