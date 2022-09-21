HomeNewsOpinion

Nuclear power is the answer to India’s energy demand challenge

Vivek Y Kelkar   •

India’s renewables’ focus seems attractive at first but the ground reality shows that more reliable alternatives are needed. Nuclear fits the bill

Representational image.
A month ago, India’s largest power producer, the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), signaled a major change in strategy. It announced a shift away from coal into nuclear power with two nuclear reactors in Haryana. Reports indicate that a joint venture with the Nuclear Power Corporation to develop two 700-megawatt reactors in Madhya Pradesh is also in the offing. NTPC’s change of strategy is realistic. For one, there are India’s carbon emission commitments, meant to bring carbon emission intensity down...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers