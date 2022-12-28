NTPC: Green energy excites investors but thermal remains vital to earnings

Highlights The NTPC stock has gained 66 percent in the two years since January 1, 2021 The rise in the stock coincided with an energy crunch and scaling-up of renewable energy capacity additions at the company NTPC aims to build 60,000 MW of renewable energy capacity base by 2032 It has formed a separate green energy unit and plans to sell a stake to investors While the stake sale will help NTPC monetise its green energy investments, thermal power continues to drive earnings Shares of...