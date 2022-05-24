NTPC enjoys smooth growth runway, better earnings health is vital

NTPC’s earnings exceeded analysts’ estimates for a second consecutive quarter. Its adjusted net profit increased 19 percent in the March 2022 quarter helped by better cost management and new capacity additions. Installed capacity base at the standalone level increased about 4 percent from March 2021. “It is noteworthy to see fuel costs moderating for NTPC during a time when coal prices have been skyrocketing the world over (owing to its long term ACQs with Coal India),” Shantanu Srivastava, energy finance analyst at Institute for Energy Economics...