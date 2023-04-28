NSE smoothens corporate action impact on indices

Highlights Indian markets are witnessing two major corporate events that can change the benchmark index structure HDFC Bank and HDFC are getting merged and Reliance Industries is demerging its financial services arm- Jio Financial Services NSE Indices has changed the mechanism for mergers and demergers which will allow a smooth transition Spikes in prices of the stock and indices, on account of these corporate events will be minimized by the new mechanism Indian markets are witnessing two corporate events in three of the biggest...