North-East election results show the Congress’s legacy of defeat still continues

Highlights BJP retains Tripura and sweeps Nagaland Meghalaya throws up a hung assembly Congress’s performance dismal BJP has perfected the art of overcoming anti-incumbency by changing chief ministers The BJP wave continues in the North-East of the country. Three small states -- Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland -- voted to form their governments on the 16th and 27th of February. The results: The BJP-IPFT alliance retains power in Tripura and the BJP sweeps Nagaland with its regional party ally NDPP (National Democratic Progressive Party). Track the election coverage:...