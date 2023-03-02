HomeNewsOpinion

North-East election results show the Congress’s legacy of defeat still continues

Suvashis Maitra   •

The poll results show that despite the Congress’s attempts to revitalise itself, it is still not capable of winning elections. That is advantage BJP for 2024 

Highlights BJP retains Tripura and sweeps Nagaland Meghalaya throws up a hung assembly Congress’s performance dismal BJP has perfected the art of overcoming anti-incumbency by changing chief ministers  The BJP wave continues in the North-East of the country. Three small states -- Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland -- voted to form their governments on the 16th and 27th of February. The results: The BJP-IPFT alliance retains power in Tripura and the BJP sweeps Nagaland with its regional party ally NDPP (National Democratic Progressive Party). Track the election coverage:...

