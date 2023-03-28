 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Non-equity mutual fund tax: FDs & bullion to be more attractive, bonds to take a hit

Nehal Sampat
Mar 28, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST

With the proposed change, retail investors may stay away from non-equity mutual funds because if they are risk-averse and conservative in their approach, they may just find it easier to park monies in fixed deposits

Indian corporate bonds markets are, generally, considered to be in the development stage with mutual funds playing one of the leading roles.

Gains from non-equity mutual funds are eligible for taxation as long-term capital gains (LTCG) where the units are held by the investors for more than three years. The amended Finance Bill, 2023, as passed by Parliament, has sought to curtail LTCG benefits by deeming the gains arising from ‘specified mutual funds’ as short-term capital gains (STCGs). This is irrespective of the period for which the units are held by investors. ‘Specified mutual funds’ here refer to mutual funds where not more than 35 percent of their total proceeds are invested in equity shares of domestic companies. This new tax treatment will apply, prospectively, to mutual fund units acquired on or after April 1, 2023.

Pursuant to the above change, benefits in the form of lower tax rates and indexation available to LTCG on the sale of such non-equity mutual funds will be replaced by taxation at the maximum marginal rate, as applicable to STCG. An important point to note here would be that the gains would still be characterised as capital gains, which will, at least, allow investors to set off any other short-term capital losses that are incurred by them. Further, this change, though seemingly applicable only to debt mutual funds, will impact several other types of non-equity funds, including gold/silver funds, outbound mutual funds and even, equity fund of funds.

Forcing Portfolio Changes  

The Finance Bill, 2023, as originally presented on February 1, 2023, introduced a similar tax treatment for market-linked debentures (MLDs). Extending the same to non-equity mutual funds, while moving amendments to the Bill, appears to be, therefore, an afterthought. If one applies the rationale for introducing such tax treatment for MLDs (the instruments are more like derivatives to non-equity mutual funds), the logic fails. Non-equity mutual funds are securities (different from derivatives) and have all the inherent risks associated with such investments. If, at all, investors should have been encouraged to invest in such securities for a longer tenure.