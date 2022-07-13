HomeNewsOpinion

No road map for privatising PSBs

Subir Roy   •

Opposition from employee unions and quality of management could play spoilsport in finding buyers for PSBs 

State Bank Of India
A report bearing the imprimatur of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) has argued that the union government should privatise all public sector banks except State Bank of India (SBI). This is not really something new as a growing body of opinion has been arguing for several years now that the government should get out of commercial banking. But what makes the report stand out is that its lead author is Arvind Panagariya, the first vice chairman of...

