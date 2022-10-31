HomeNewsOpinion

No need to panic over falling reserves and the depreciating rupee

Subir Roy   •

Rising US interest rates and geopolitical risks have seen the dollar appreciate against EM currencies. What can policymakers do to provide relief?

Representative image
Highlights India's falling foreign exchange reserves are giving cause for concern in some quarters But they still are at healthy levels and the economy is in good health when compared to some of its neighbours The strength of the dollar due to rising US interest rates is causing the rupee to fall, while the RBI is expending reserves to manage volatility There is little that can be done in the near term But, in the longer run India can lower its dependency on fossil fuel imports...

