Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Nifty has been complacent – Is this the calm before the storm?

Ananya Roy   •

India VIX’s lows have been harbingers of volatility and a stormy period for the Nifty in the past. This is likely to repeat again with the recent drop in VIX to near all-time lows

since the end of 2021, Nifty has undergone significant time correction, leading to several retail investors opting out of the stock market
Highlights  The current macroeconomic and geopolitical situation as well as company-level fundamentals do not warrant the complacency displayed by Nifty History indicates that Nifty is likely to close flat or negative in the year to come given India VIX’s all-time low levels Retail investors, enamoured to stock market during pandemic, may develop cold feet now due to the time correction in Nifty since 2021 If retail investors panic and opt out of SIPs as well, DII support to Indian stock markets could wane...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers