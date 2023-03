Cheng Leng in Hong Kong and Harry Dempsey in London China’s Tsingshan Holding Group plans to list its battery unit in Hong Kong later this year, in an initial public offering that would begin to lift the veil on the private business empire of Xiang Guangda, the founder who a year ago brought global nickel trading to its knees. Tsingshan is the world’s largest producer of nickel and stainless steel and Xiang, who is nicknamed “the alchemist” for his ingenuity in...