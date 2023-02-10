NHPC’s growth drought is finally coming to an end

Highlights NHPC aims to commission Subansiri Lower and Parbati II projects in the next two years The new projects can raise the regulated equity base by 71 percent, providing growth runway The standalone installed capacity base increased by a mere 5.4 percent in FY17 to FY22 The commissioning schedule of Subansiri project continues to see extensions and investors should be wary about delays NHPC has been a laggard for much of the time since its listing in 2009. The stock languished between 2009 to...