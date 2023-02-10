HomeNewsOpinion

NHPC’s growth drought is finally coming to an end

R. Sree Ram   •

The stock gained 34 percent in the last one year as the company made progress on the projects under construction

The stock languished between 2009 to 2019 as the company struggled to construct projects in time. The scenario is set to change in the next two years
Highlights NHPC aims to commission Subansiri Lower and Parbati II projects in the next two years  The new projects can raise the regulated equity base by 71 percent, providing growth runway  The standalone installed capacity base increased by a mere 5.4 percent in FY17 to FY22  The commissioning schedule of Subansiri project continues to see extensions and investors should be wary about delays  NHPC has been a laggard for much of the time since its listing in 2009. The stock languished between 2009 to...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers