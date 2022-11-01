HomeNewsOpinion

NHAI’s InvIT paves the way for faster asset monetisation of roads

Vatsala Kamat   •

NHAI InvIT’s NCD issue, a safe fixed instrument investment for retail investors, will help the government monetise income-generating road assets

(Representative image)
Highlights InvIT’s NCD issue makes a beginning in tapping retail investors Quasi-government backed NCD with effective yield of 8.01 per cent p.a InvIT to aid NHAI’s asset monetisation, thereby easing its debt burden An overwhelming response from retail investors for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)’s Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) public issue has paved the way to greater participation of public in the country’s infrastructure development. A small but first of its kind, the InvIT issue of non-convertible debentures (NCD) was oversubscribed seven times...

