 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Newly anointed national party AAP may well have peaked with its USPs losing steam rapidly

Asim Ali
Apr 19, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party is in dire straits with its anti-corruption halo busted, the “Delhi model” struggling to deliver results in Punjab, and an ideologically sharper Rahul Gandhi regaining ground for the Congress through the Bharat Jodo Yatra and consistent positioning against crony capitalism

The AAP’s dominant strategy of pursuing ideological agnosticism vis-à-vis the BJP hasn’t really paid off as expected anywhere, outside of Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expanded its footprint in the first decade of its existence by insisting that all other parties were corrupt. The party now exudes willingness to join hands with any party, corruption no bar, that helps stop the BJP juggernaut in the next election. Perhaps it is a case of belated discovery of team spirit or a sharpened ideological lens. Yet, the more likely reason seems to be that the party is facing an existential battle for survival.

The context of the AAP’s present precarious situation is threefold.

One, the corruption crackdown on its Delhi leadership, including the prime target AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been summoned by the CBI for questioning in the alleged “liquor scam”. Whatever the merits of the case, the crackdown has clearly caused damage to the party.

“Delhi Model” Struggles