New RE off-take order can put Centre-state ties on a short fuse 

The Union government’s latest order on renewable power obligation (RPO) can blow a fuse in the fragile Centre-state relationship. In an order issued last Friday (July 22), the power ministry stipulated that states would have to meet a quarter of their energy demand from renewable energy (RE) sources by the end of the current financial year under the new RPO mandate. Further, they will have to up this target to 43 percent by the end of this decade. During the last three years, the RPO targets...