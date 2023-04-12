 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New consumer CEOs are about to clean up

Andrea Felsted
Apr 12, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST

The sector is undergoing its biggest leadership shakeup in decades. Newcomers must turn around their corporate homes or keep them steady

The consumer-goods sector is undergoing its biggest management shakeup in decades — one that could transform the makers of everything from Vaseline to vodka.

During the past six months or so, there’s been a raft of leadership changes at some of the world’s biggest brand manufacturers. But not all
opportunities are created equal. For all its recent turbulence, Unilever Plc’s new chief executive officer stands the best chance of creating value.

The revolving doors swung open last September, when Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc CEO Laxman Narasimhan quit to join Starbucks Corp. The maker of Nurofen painkillers and Dettol disinfectant is still searching for a replacement.

Just a few weeks later, Unilever announced that Alan Jope, the boss who had been under pressure after last year’s botched £50 billion ($62.4 billion) bid for GSK Plc’s consumer arm (now listed as Haleon Plc), would retire this year. He will be succeeded in July by Hein Schumacher, who joins from Dutch dairy cooperative Royal FrieslandCampina. Meanwhile, Unilever chairman Nils Andersen has been on the board since 2015 and is approaching the point where he would no longer be considered independent under UK governance rules. That could mean a change of chairman once Schumacher is settled in.